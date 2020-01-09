State Police investigating hit and run in Bradford County

SYLVANIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are investigating a hit and run accident on State Route 6 in Sylvania Borough on January 7.

According to State Police, a vehicle traveling west on Route 6 crossed over the center line and struck a pickup truck with its side-view mirror.

The driver did not stop and continued to travel west on Route 6 near Old State Road shortly before 11 a.m.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda.

