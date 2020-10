SULLIVAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a meth lab found at a home in Sullivan Township.

On Oct. 15, State Police received a tip for a possible meth lab on Mainesburg Road. Upon arriving at the home, State Police allege that a resident, Casey Amaral, was making meth at the home.

Amaral, 43, was arrested and charged are pending in Tioga County.

The Pennsylvania bureau of Forensic Service assisted on scene with defusing the meth lab.