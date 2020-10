PULTENEY, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State Police are investigating a reported shooting in Pulteney, according to Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard.

According to Sheriff Allard, the incident is in the area of Gloades Corners Road and State Police from Bath are at the scene.

18 News first learned of the investigation through a viewer tip Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing story and 18 News is en route to the scene. We will provide more information as it becomes available.