State Police investigating Tioga County Dandy burglary

AUSTINBURG, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a burglary at the State Route 249 North Dandy Mini Mart that happened in December 2019.

Troopers say they found a side window broken and discovered a man on the surveillance video.

The suspect is a white male wearing a dark blue/black hoodie, gray stocking hat, blue jeans, white and black shoes, and orange gloves.

Any persons with information regarding this incident or if you recognize the suspect are asked to contact the PSP Mansfield Station at 570-662-2151 and speak to Tpr. Daugherty.

If you have information on this crime, any serious crime, or wanted person, call the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.

All callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD.