State Police investigating Tioga County teens for sexting

MIDDLEBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – Two teenagers are being investigated for sending sexually explicit images in Tioga County.

State Police responded to Rock L. Butler Middle School in Wellsboro on Nov. 5 as part of the investigation.

The investigation involves two unnamed teenagers, a 13-year-old female from Wellsboro and a 15-year-old male from Michigan.

State Police have listed a second unnamed 13-year-old female from Wellsboro as the victim in their public report.

It’s unclear at this time who the explicit images were of or how they were sent.

Wellsboro Area School District Superintendent Dr. Brenda M. Freeman was not available for comment Monday morning.