LIBERTY, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Mansfield are investigating a tire slashing in Liberty where three vehicles were damaged.

Police say the slashings happened between 12:01 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on the 5000 block of Blockhouse Road in Liberty Township on May 9-10.

Police did not provide any information regarding a possible suspect(s).

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police in Mansfield at 570-662-2151.