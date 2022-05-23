CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – For the second day in a row, New York State Police K9 “Bobby” helped Troopers arrest another man with seven active warrants in Steuben County.

Andrew Vanzile was arrested in the Town of Corning on May 22 after State Police out of Painted Post saw him riding his bike on State Route 352. Police said that Vanzile had multiple active warrants, including a Superior Court Warrant.

When Vanzile noticed police, he allegedly fled on his bike, got off and then ran down an embankment on foot. K9 Bobby located and apprehended Vanzile, according to police.

Vanzile had three active warrants through NYSP Painted Post, one through the Village of Bath Police Department, one through the City of Corning Police Department, one through the Village of Painted Post Police Department, and one through the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Vanzile was previously arrested in late December 2021 for a robbery in the Village of Bath.

The day before Vanzile’s arrest, K9 Bobby also helped police arrest a man in Savona. Police said the man had eight active warrants out for his arrest.