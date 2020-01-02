State Police looking for Ithaca electronics thief

LANSING, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State Police in Ithaca are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man who they allege stole several electronics.

State Police say the man went into Kinney Drugs on North Triphammer Road in the village of Lansing on December 31 between 2:22 pm and 2:36 p.m.







He is described as a white male, with dark hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap backwards, a black jacket and jeans. He also has bandages on the top of his left hand and a bandage around his right thumb.

If you are able to identify this man, contact New York State Police at Ithaca at (607)347-4440. Please reference case number 9354946.