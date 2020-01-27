State Police looking for stolen ATV

MIDDLEBURY CENTER, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Mansfield are looking for an ATV stolen in Farmington Township.

The 1997 Yamaha Warrior 350 was taken between Jan. 12-20, 2020 from a home on State Road.

The owner had recently painted the vehicle blue with black trim around the edges. Additionally, the vehicle has several stickers on it and the battery boxes are painted white.

The wheels have aluminum rims and knobby tires and the seat was covered in black duct tape.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at 570-662-2151.