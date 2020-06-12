State Police looking for Towanda man after $1,000 in equipment stolen

Breaking News
TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are searching for Austin Schoonover, 25 of Towanda, after he allegedly burglarized a home on Route 414 in Leroy Township.

State Police say the burglary happened the evening of May 21 and an arrest warrant has been issued for Schoonover.

According to State Police, the following items were stolen from the home of a 26-year-old Canton man:

  • Fox Pro Game Call: $600
  • Predator Tactic Head Lamp: $150
  • Tattoo Machine, Ink, Needles: $200
  • Kobalt Socket Set: $120
  • Stanley Tool Bag w/Various Tools: $30

Anyone with information regarding Schoonover’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.

