State Police looking for Towanda man after $1,000 in equipment stolen

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are searching for Austin Schoonover, 25 of Towanda, after he allegedly burglarized a home on Route 414 in Leroy Township.

State Police say the burglary happened the evening of May 21 and an arrest warrant has been issued for Schoonover.

According to State Police, the following items were stolen from the home of a 26-year-old Canton man:

Fox Pro Game Call: $600

Predator Tactic Head Lamp: $150

Tattoo Machine, Ink, Needles: $200

Kobalt Socket Set: $120

Stanley Tool Bag w/Various Tools: $30

Anyone with information regarding Schoonover’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.