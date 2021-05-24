State Police: Person attempted to set car on fire in Canton

CANTON, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a criminal mischief case where an unknown person appeared to have attempted to start a car fire.

State Police responded to a home in Canton Township on May 20 after a woman reported damage inside of her vehicle. The victim told police that she forgot to lock her car the night before and found damage on the driver’s side rear seat. According to State Police, it appeared someone attempted to light the interior of the car on fire.

The incident is believed to have happened between May 19-20 overnight and it is not known who might’ve committed this crime. Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda at 570-265-2186.