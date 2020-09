ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State Police are currently searching a house on Hoffman Street in Elmira.

18 News received a viewer tip that State Police were on the 600 block of Hoffman around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

According to our photographer at the scene, State Police are executing a search warrant at the home and the Bureau of Criminal Investigations is leading the case.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.