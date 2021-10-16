State Police searching for driver after gas pump hose pulled off pump

A gasoline station attendant pumps diesel into a car at a filling station on March 23, 2010 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo Illustration by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

WYSOX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are looking for a female driver who damaged a gas pump in Wysox Township.

State Police say the driver of a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix was parked at a Wells-Mills Co. gas pump on Golden Mile road. After the operator was finished pumping gas they drive off while the hose was still attached to the vehicle, ripping the house off the pump.

The driver initially stopped but left the scene prior to providing information to the attendant.

Anyone with information on the driver is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda.