State Police searching for Mansfield burglary suspect; cash reward available

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Mansfield are searching for the suspect in two commercial burglaries that happened early Thursday morning.

According to PA Crime Stoppers, the suspect threw a concrete block or brick through the windows at AJ’s Outdoor Power Sports and Mitchell’s Carquest Auto Parts and Service on S. Main Street. The suspect then attempted to gather money from out of the cash registers.

The suspect was wearing a black sweatshirt, beanie hat and gold chain and the vehicle is possibly a silver or light gold color newer model Cadillac.







Anyone with information regarding this incident or if you recognize the suspect are asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.