State Police: Suspect in Coldiron break-in was on multi-month crime spree

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State Police tell 18 News that Thomas Fitts, the suspect in the Coldiron gas station break-in, has been on a multi-month crime spree across Chemung County.

Fitts is a suspect in a burglary and grand larceny case dating back to December 2019 where a truck was stolen from Edger Enterprises and crashed into a utility pole, causing “extensive damage to both the vehicle and Hardinge Incorporated.” The investigation into that case is ongoing.

On April 8 the Elmira Heights Police arrested Fitts for domestic violence regarding a female and an order of protection was issued.

On May 21, Troopers were dispatched to the Mark Twain Inn on Lake Road in Elmira for the report of a domestic incident where the same female victim alleged Fitts injured her, held her against her will, and stole her vehicle.

That same morning, State Police say a man matching Fitts’ description was seen entering vehicles at Edger Enterprises in Elmira Heights before he was interrupted by a business owner.

On May 24, police investigated the break-in at the Coldiron gas station. The vehicle used in that incident was identified as the same one stolen from the Mark Twain Inn. The vehicle was later located and returned to the owner.

On May 27, New York State Police and Horseheads police coordinated a traffic stop on I86 near exit 54 and arrested Fitts without incident.

Fitts was processed for the Coldiron break-in and charged with Burglary third degree, a class D felony.

After he was processed, Fitts was arrested by State Police and charged with one count of criminal contempt in the first degree, assault in the third degree, unlawful imprisonment in the second degree, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the third degree, aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle in the second degree, operating a vehicle without an interlock device, and harassment in the second degree in connection to the Mark Twain Inn incident.

Fitts was remanded to the Chemung County jail without bail due to multiple prior felonies

NYSP would like to thank the Elmira Heights Police Department, Elmira City Police Department, Horseheads Village Police Department, and the community at-large for their assistance in apprehending Fitts.