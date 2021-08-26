Steuben County corrections officer charged with taking funds from ambulance company

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Kris Kester, a corrections officer with the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, has been charged with grand larceny by State Police.

Kester, who is still employed, was convicted of taking $2,500 from the Bath Ambulance Corporation while he was president.

Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker says that bookkeeping was a problem as it was unclear exactly how much money was taken.

Kester entered a plea to petit larceny and was ordered to repay the $2,500.

Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard said the county is aware of the situation and will take appropriate action.