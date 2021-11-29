Steuben County domestic incident leads to police chase, multiple charges

CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) – A domestic violence incident in the Village of Canisteo led to a police chase across the county on Saturday afternoon.

New York State Police say Jared Panipinto, 32, was involved in a domestic incident where he allegedly struck his wife several times and attempted to hit her with a chair. Panipinto left the home and was spotted by Canisteo Police, who attempted to stop him but were led onto a chase.

One Canisteo Police vehicle was struck by Panipinto and a chase continued onto I-390 north where stop sticks were used to disable Panipinto’s veihcle.

Panipinto was taken into custody and charged with felony assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, fleeing an officer, aggravated unlicensed operation, reckless driving, and acting in a manner injuring a child under the age of 17.

Additional traffic violations were also filed by police.

