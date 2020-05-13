Steuben County inmate arrested for alleged drug dealing

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – On Wednesday the Corning Police Department arrested Tessa K. Walker, 20 years old of Corning, on Steuben County Court issued warrants for allegedly selling drugs in the City of Corning in February.

Walker has been charged with two counts of felony Possession of a Controlled Substance and two counts of felony Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance.

Walker was already in the Steuben County Jail on other felony drug charges when she was arrested on Wednesday. She will be formally arraigned in Steuben County Court later this afternoon and will be scheduled a reappearance at a later time.

The arrest was made as a result of a joint investigation between the Corning Police Department, Bath Police Department, Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and investigators from the Steuben County District Attorney’s Office.