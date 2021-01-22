Steuben County inmate charged with bringing drugs into the jail

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Damian Koerner, 28, is facing new charges after allegedly bringing illegal contraband into the Steuben County Jail after he was arrested earlier this month on drug charges.

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s office, Koerner allegedly smuggled small bags of pills inside his body into the jail and removed them while under quarantine.

Koerner, an alleged NYS Parole violator, was charged with Promoting Prison Contraband in the First Degree, a Class D Felony, Tampering with Physical Evidence, a Class E Felony and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree.

Koerner was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and returned to the Steuben County Jail.

On Jan. 9, State Police were assisting after a rollover accident on Route 21 and closed the highway for safety reasons. During the road closure a blue truck was seen driving erratically around fire personnel.

The truck was later found with Koerner allegedly behind the wheel. During the traffic stop Koerner was allegedly found with approximately three pounds of marihuana, a quarter pound of hallucinogenic mushrooms, Adderall pills, THC wax, and suspected LSD.

Koerner was arrested and charged with the traffic violations, Unlawful Possession of Marihuana 2nd (violation), Criminal Possession of Marihuana 2nd (felony), Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th (misdemeanor), and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd (felony).

New York State Parole was advised and issued a warrant for Koerner allegedly violating his parole.