Steuben County inmate charged with contempt, obstruction

BATH, N.Y. (WEMT) – Jared Hethcox, an inmate at the Steuben County Jail, is facing new charges after allegedly violating an order of protection by contacting a protected person via telephone on numerous occasions.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the phone calls were made in October and November 2019.

The Sheriff’s office also alleges that Hethcox refused to be fingerprinted following his arrest.

Hethcox was charged with Criminal Contempt in the First Degree, a class E Felony, and Obstructing Governmental Administration, a class A Misdemeanor.

Hethcox was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and returned to the Steuben County Jail.