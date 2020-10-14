Steuben County jail inmate arrested on drug charges

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Meagan Dean, 24, was arrested for allegedly possessing drugs inside the Steuben County Jail.

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Dean allegedly possessed “two quantities of suspected fentanyl while incarcerated.”

Dean was charged with Promoting Prison Contraband in the First Degree, a class D Felony, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree.

Dean was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and remanded to the Steuben County Jail in lieu of $1 bail. Dean is currently committed on several other charges