Steuben County Legislator Steve Maio’s attorney speaks out about client’s charges

CORNING, NY (WETM) – Matthew Buzzetti, the latest attorney for Steuben County Legislator Steve Maio, spoke out today in an 18 news exclusive after criminal enterprise charges were brought against his client.

The Couty Legislator and local attorney Maio have been charged as part of an alleged criminal enterprise in Steuben and Chemung counties with four other men.

Maio’s attorney Matthew Buzzetti speaks with us about the case, The DA’s comments about Buzzetti, and how Maio is handling the charges.

“This is the sad part, just about the criminal justice system in general, no matter how this plays out, okay, even if he is found not guilty after a trial, can’t take this down from the internet, you can’t take away the fact that he was charged even if he is found not guilty nobody is ever going to apologize to him, so it’s difficult, it’s having a monstrous effect on his life,” Buzzetti said.

There are 34-counts in the indictment, including allegations of sex trafficking. Maio is tied to three of those charges. Buzzetti said that one count is over the alleged criminal enterprise, the second count is for forgery, which is in reference to power of attorney, and the third includes the falsification of a business record.

“The third charge is a falsification of a business record that relates to, a, I believe, a state police officer typing up a police report that they are alleging contained false information,” Buzzetti said.

Buzzetti said the the investigation possibly took months to a year gathering a lot of evidence to sort through.

“This was a year-long potentially 18-month investigation, we’re talking a long long process, so I can only imagine that there are volumes upon volumes of not only paper but electronic files,” Buzzetti said.

Buzzetti says that Maio knows only one of the men connected to these charges, Larry Comfort Sr. He said that Maio represented him when he was purchasing a parcel of property and again for an eviction.

Buzzetti said that Maio plans to plead not guilty.

“He holds a heavy heart for the allegations lodged against him and he knows that they’re untrue,” Buzzetti said.

