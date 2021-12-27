Steuben County man allegedly choked, struck another person

GREENWOOD, N.Y. (WETM) – A Greenwood man was arrested by Steuben County Sheriff Deputies after a reported domestic incident on Dec. 26.

Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard tell 18 News that Casey Bickham, 44, allegedly “choked and struck another person,” as well as damaged the victim’s property.

Bickham was charged with Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree and Harassment in the Second Degree. Bickham was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released.