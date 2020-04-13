Steuben County man arrested after burglary, stabbing

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Shaun Haynes, 21 of Hornell, was arrested after sheriff’s deputies responded to a stabbing victim.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Haynes allegedly entered a home in the Town of Hornellsville and stabbed one person.

Haynes was located at his home and charged with burglary, a class B Felony, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, a class D Felony and Tampering with Physical Evidence, a class E Felony.

The Sheriff’s Office says Haynes was also in violation of a term or condition of his NYS Parole.

Haynes was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and remanded to the Steuben County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond.