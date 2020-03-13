Steuben County man arrested after Rt. 415 chase

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – George Berne, 56, was arrested in Steuben County after a chase on State Route 415 in the Town of Campbell.

On March 12, deputies of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office were alerted of a vehicle that left the scene of an accident in the Town of Bath.

Deputies observed a matching vehicle with front end damage operating at an extremely high rate of speed on State Route 415 in Campbell.

Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, which then accelerated to an even higher speed and collided with a guide rail on State Route 415 in the Town of Campbell, coming to a stop due to vehicular damage.

The Sheriff’s Office alleges Berne “recklessly operated the vehicle while in an intoxicated condition.”

Berne was charged with Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree, a Class D Felony, Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree, Driving While Intoxicated and Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Blood Alcohol Content Greater than .08%.

Berne was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released.