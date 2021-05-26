Steuben County man arrested by Bath Police twice in less than 24 hours

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Joshua Galloway, identified by Bath Police as homeless, was arrested twice in two days for various offenses.

On May 24 around 11:45 p.m. police say Galloway was arrested for allegedly stealing from Family Dollar on W. Washington Street. During his arrest police say Galloway was found to be in possession of a used hypodermic needle. Galloway was charged with petit larceny and possession of a hypodermic instrument, both class a misdemeanors.

Galloway was processed and released to appear in the Bath Village Court at a later date.

On May 25 around 2 p.m. officers were flagged down by a civilian for a man, identified as Galloway, passed out on W. Washington Street. Police say Galloway became uncooperative with officers and started to throw his property all over the sidewalk and road. Officers charged him with littering and disorderly conduct, both violations.

Galloway was released on an appearance ticket and is due back in court at a later date.