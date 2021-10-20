Steuben County man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting child

URBANA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Hammondsport man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child under the age of 15, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

An unnamed 18-year-old male from Hammondsport was arrested on Oct. 14 by deputies and investigators of the Sheriff’s Office following a sexual assault investigation in the Town of Urbana.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the victim was under the age of 15 when the male allegedly “engaged in sexual intercourse.”

The male was charged with Rape in the Second Degree, a class D Felony, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. The male was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released.