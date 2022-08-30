LINDLEY, N.Y. (WETM) — A Pine City man has been arrested after an investigation into a burglary in Lindley, N.Y, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

Rusty Lane, Jr., 34, of Pine City N.Y., was arrested on August 29 after the Sheriff’s Office investigated a reported burglary in progress on Swarthout Road in Lindley.

Deputies of the Sheriff’s Office said that Lane was found in a garage that he did not have permission to enter and that he allegedly damaged a window of the garage and then resisted arrest.

K9 Daimon was deployed and Lane then submitted to his arrest. The Sheriff’s Office said that Lane was allegedly found to be in possession of a quantity of suspected methamphetamine.

Lane was charged with Burglary in the 3rd Degree, a class D Felony, Criminal Mischief in the 3rd Degree, a class E Felony, Obstructing Governmental Administration in the 2nd Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree.

Lane was also arrested in connection to two active warrants from Chemung County and the Town of Caton Court. The Sheriff’s Office said that he is a person of interest in several reported burglaries in both Steuben County and Pennsylvania, that these investigations are continuing, and that further charges may be pending.