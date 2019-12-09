Steuben County man arrested for choking family member

JASPER, N.Y. (WETM) – Kody Brown of Jasper was arrested on December 6 by deputies of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office after a domestic violence incident at a home on County Route 21.

According to the sheriff’s office, “Brown struck and choked another member of his family or household, causing injury.” The sheriff’s office alleges the incident also happened in front of two children.

Brown was charged with Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, Harassment in the Second Degree and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Brown was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released to appear in Jasper Town Court at a later date.