Steuben County man arrested for endangering the welfare of a child, criminal contempt

WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – Duane Cansdale, 29, was arrested by New York State Police after a domestic dispute on Sunday night.

According to State Police, Cansdale was arrested for felony criminal contempt in the first degree with physical contact and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.

Cansdale’s criminal contempt charge alleges he violated an order of protection and that he “harass, annoy, threaten or alarm a person for whose protection such order was issued, strikes, shoves, kicks or otherwise subjects such other person to physical contact or attempts or threatens to do the same.”

Cansdale was booked in the Steuben County Jail at 3:19 p.m. and remains in custody.