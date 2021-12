CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) – A Steuben County man was arrested by State Police after a sexual assault allegation.

According to Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard, deputies responded to the alleged assault on Dec. 20.

Allard says Teribury is alleged to have “intentionally and without consent, touched the intimate parts of another person in Canisteo”

Teribury, 62, was charged with Forcible Touching, arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court, and released.