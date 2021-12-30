Steuben County man arrested for June fraud investigation

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CAYUTA, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State Police have arrested a Lindley man in connection to a June fraud investigation.

Ryan Brown, 26, was arrested on Dec. 29 by New York State Troopers out of Horseheads for Grand Larceny in the third degree. The arrest stems from a fraud investigation that began on June 9 in the Town of Cayuta.

According to New York Law, “a person is guilty of grand larceny in the third degree when he or she
steals property and 1). when the value of the property exceeds three thousand dollars, or 2.) the property is an automated teller machine or the contents of an automated teller machine.”

Brown was arrested and released on an appearance ticket for the class D felony.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now