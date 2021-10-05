Steuben County man arrested for kidnapping, obstruction of breathing

WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – Christopher Presler, 43, was arrested by New York State Police after a kidnapping investigation early Sunday morning.

According to New York State Police, Presler was arrested around 4 a.m. after Troopers responded about an hour prior in the Town of Wayland.

Presler was arrested for kidnapping, criminal contempt involving a weapon, criminal possession of a weapon with previous conviction, menacing with a weapon, reckless endangerment, criminal obstruction of breathing, and criminal mischief.

According to State Police, Presler was being held and the investigation is still pending.