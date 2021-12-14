Steuben County man arrested for menacing, obstruction of breathing

LINDLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – A Steuben County man was arrested by New York State Police after an assault investigation on Monday morning.

According to State Police, Michael Givens was arrested in the Town of Lindley after an alleged assault during which he choked another person. Givens is also alleged to have used a weapon during the assault.

Givens was charged with felony assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon and misdemeanor charges of menacing with a weapon, criminal obstruction of breathing, and criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use.

The misdemeanor menacing charge alleges Givens “intentionally places or attempts to place another person

in reasonable fear of physical injury, serious physical injury or death by displaying a deadly weapon, dangerous instrument or what appears to be a pistol, revolver, rifle, shotgun, machine gun or other firearm.”

The criminal possession of a weapon charge alleges Givens “possesses any dagger, dangerous knife, dirk, machete, razor, stiletto, imitation pistol, undetectable knife or any other dangerous or deadly instrument or weapon with intent to use the same unlawfully against another.”

Givens was taken to the Steuben County Jail where, according to jail records, he remains at this time.