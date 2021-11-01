Steuben County man arrested for multiple sex crimes against a child

(WETM) – Andrew Robbins was arrested by New York State Police for multiple sex crimes against a child.

According to State Police, Robbins was arrested after a month-long investigation for alleged criminal activities that allegedly occurred over several years.

Robbins, of Lindley, was arrested for Criminal Sex Act 1st Degree, Criminal Sex Act 3rd Degree, and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Robbins is being held at the Steuben County Jail pending arraignment at the Centralized Arraignment.

The State Police were assisted by the Steuben County District Attorney’s Office, Steuben County Child Protective Services, and the Steuben County Child Advocacy Center.