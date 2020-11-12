Steuben County man charged after welfare fraud investigation

REXVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) – Gregory Anthony, 56, was arrested after allegedly receiving $1,368 in benefits he was not entitled to.

According to Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard, Anthony allegedly received benefits between May and August, 2020, and “did knowingly and with intent to defraud, present false documents in July 2020 to the Steuben County Department of Social Services.”

Anthony was charged with one count of Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, a class E felony and one count of Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the First Degree, a class E felony.

Anthony was released on an appearance ticket to appear in the Village of Bath Court at a later date.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Steuben County Department of Social Services Fraud and Legal Affairs Unit, and the District Attorney’s Office.