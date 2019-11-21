Live Now
Impeachment Hearing Coverage

Steuben County man charged with animal cruelty

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOWARD, N.Y. (WETM) – Christopher Bertram of Howard was arrested by deputies of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and members of the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Police for allegedly shooting and killing a domestic animal that did not belong to him.

The Sheriff’s Office alleges that after Bertram killed the animal he moved its body to Canisteo.

Bertram has been charged with Aggravated Cruelty to Animals, Tampering with Physical Evidence and Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree, all class E Felonies.

Bertram was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released to appear in the Howard Town Court at a later date. Further charges regarding an alleged illegal killing of a deer may be filed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Corning
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now

Maps Generator