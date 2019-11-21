Steuben County man charged with animal cruelty

HOWARD, N.Y. (WETM) – Christopher Bertram of Howard was arrested by deputies of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and members of the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Police for allegedly shooting and killing a domestic animal that did not belong to him.

The Sheriff’s Office alleges that after Bertram killed the animal he moved its body to Canisteo.

Bertram has been charged with Aggravated Cruelty to Animals, Tampering with Physical Evidence and Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree, all class E Felonies.

Bertram was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released to appear in the Howard Town Court at a later date. Further charges regarding an alleged illegal killing of a deer may be filed.