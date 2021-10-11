Steuben County man charged with assault, endangering a child

SOUTH CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A South Corning man was arrested by New York State Police on charges including assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Jose James was arrested by New York State Police on Oct. 7 after an early morning investigation the day prior in the village.

James, 29, was arrested on one charge of assault in the third degree and endangering the welfare of a child, as well as two counts of criminal mischief in the fourth degree. One of the criminal mischief charges alleges James disabled equipment that would prevent someone from making an emergency call.

James was held by police and the investigation is pending.

