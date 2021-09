WOODHULL, N.Y. (WETM) – Blake Calaman, 20, has been arrested by New York State Police after a burglary and rape investigation in Woodhull.

The incident was reported to New York State Police in Painted Post on Sept. 29 around 8:30 a.m. and Calaman was arrested less than 12 hours later that evening.

Calaman, of Addison, is facing a felony first-degree rape charge in addition to felony burglary and misdemeanor assault charges. He is currently being held by police as the investigation continues.