Steuben County man charged with reckless endangerment

ATLANTA, N.Y. (WETM) – Ford Beman of Atlanta, New York was arrested on May 21 by deputies of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office following a report of a domestic incident.

According to the sheriff’s office, a report came in regarding an incident on Main Street in Atlanta involving a person threatening another person with a vehicle.

The sheriff’s office alleges that Beman “attempted to restrain another person utilizing a vehicle.”

Beman was charged with Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree, arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court, and released to appear in the Cohocton Town Court at a later date.