Steuben County man charged with sexually assaulting a child, released on bail

GREENWOOD, N.Y. (WETM) – Jerel Woodworth, 72 of Holt Road in Greenwood, was arrested following a sexual misconduct investigation in Steuben County.

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Woodworth allegedly “subjected a person under the age of sixteen years old to sexual contact by forcible compulsion.”

Woodworth was charged with one count of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, a class D Felony. He was arraigned in the Steuben County Centralized Arraignment Court and released on $250.00 bail to appear in Greenwood Town Court at a later date.

This investigation and arrest resulted from the multi-disciplinary teamwork of the Steuben County Child Advocacy Center