BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A Steuben County man was sentenced on Thursday to time inside of a New York State Prison after being found guilty of sexually abusing a seven-year-old girl in 2020.

According to a release from the Steuben County District Attorney’s Office, 47-year-old Jason A. Chabot of Canisteo/Savona was sentenced to 12 years in prison and 20 years of probation on Thursday, Nov. 30, after the convicted of sexual abuse in the first degree, a class D violent felony.

According to the release, during the sentencing, Chabot went against the court, the DA, the victim, and the criminal justice system by demonstrating neither sympathy for the victim nor any acceptance of personal responsibility for his crimes.

Baker stated this was a difficult case as it happened during the COVID-19 lockdowns and that the victim wasn’t able to report the incident for almost two years because of her age and the nature of Chabot’s acts.

“My hope is that this sentence accomplishes two things,” Baker said in a statement, “first, it gives the victim a sense of safety and a feeling that justice has been done, Chabot has been held accountable for what he did,” he said. “And, second it protects the community from a proven dangerous sex offender, keeping him under either lock and key or direct parole supervision for more than the next three decades,” he said.

Chabot was handed over to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department where he will soon be taken to a New York State Correctional Facility to serve his sentence.