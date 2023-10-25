HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — A Steuben County man was sentenced on Wednesday to time inside of a New York State prison after being convicted of rape in the first degree.

According to Chemung County District Attorney, Weeden Wetmore, 27-year-old Chevis G. Sargent was sentenced to 15 years in state prison and a maximum of 20 years of probation following the rape of an individual in Horseheads on January 23, 2023.

Judge Richard W. Rich Jr. spoke to the court during the sentencing by saying:

“Any notion that Mr. Sargent is innocent of this is absolutely flatly contradicted by the powerful evidence that was presented during this trial,” Rich said. “The evidence, quite frankly, was overwhelming,” he said, “The lack of acceptance of responsibility here is profound and is damaging,” he said. “This is a case where an actual human being was really hurt and continues to suffer as a result of the violent, serious crime that was committed upon her,” he said, “and there seems to be a complete lack of care about that from one particular side,” he said.

Sargent was originally arrested by New York State Police back on January 25, 2023, just two days after the incident.