Steuben County meth bust uncovers $37,000 worth of drugs; three arrested

Courtesy Steuben County Sheriff’s Office

HORNELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) – A traffic stop in Hornellsville uncovered about $37,000 worth of methamphetamine, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

On April 24 during a traffic stop on Seneca Road, deputies uncovered a large amount of methamphetamine, marijuna, and cash inside the vehicle.

During the investigation, approximately 350 grams, or just under one pound, of crystal methamphetamine valued at about $37,000 in street value, about 67 grams of marijuana valued at about $500 and $6,000 in cash.

Courtesy Steuben County Sheriff’s Office

Tommie Bostic, 51 of Hornell; Kenneth Turner, 31 of Bath; and Dianne Prouty, 51 of Hornell, were each charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree, a Class A Felony.

Turner and Prouty were arraigned and released on the Class A Felony to appear in court at a later date.

Bostic was additionally charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Third Degree and Failure to Signal a Turn, and is alleged to be on NYS Parole. Bostic was arraigned and remanded to the Steuben County Jail.

Courtesy Steuben County Sheriff’s Office

The arrests were the result of a joint investigation conducted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and the Village of Bath Police Department.

