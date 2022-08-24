BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been arrested on felony drug charges after a narcotics investigation in the town of Bath earlier this week, according to New York State Police.

Gerald Barclay, 24, of Bath N.Y., was arrested after the New York State Police Troop E Violent Gangs and Narcotics Enforcement Team (VGNET) conducted an investigation on Monday, August 22, 2022.

According to State Police, at approximately 5:30 a.m., a search warrant was executed at 7114 State Route 415 in the town of Bath. During the search, police said that they seized approximately 7.5 ounces of methamphetamine and approximately 15 grams of fentanyl.

Barclay was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd Degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree. He was taken to the Steuben County Jail awaiting arraignment.

State Police utilized its Special Operations Response Team, an NYSP K9 Unit, and were assisted by the Elmira Police Departments Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) in the arrest.