Steuben County pair arrested for drug possession in Wellsville

WELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) – Katie M. Willis, 34, of Corning, and Brendan R. Wentling, 27, of Campbell, were arrested by New York State Police Amity in Wellsville after a drug investigation.

According to State Police, troopers were investigating a suspicious vehicle trespassing on private property on Williams Road in Wellsville.

Willis and Wentling were found to be “in possession of Alprazolam, Gabapentin, Escitalopram, and Aripiprazole, for which neither of them had a prescription.”

The drugs found during the search are typically used to treat multiple diagnoses, including anxiety, depression, seizures, pain, schizophrenia, and bipolar disorder.

Both Willis and Wentling were arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree and Trespass. Both were released with appearance tickets for Wellsville Town Court, where they are due to appear in March.