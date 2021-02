BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Joseph Volta, a level two sex offender in the Village of Bath, has been charged with failing to update his address.

In 2012 Volta was sentenced to eight years in jail for having intercourse with a 12-year-old girl in 2010. His address on the state registry is listed as the 100 block of Howell Street in Bath.

Volta was issued an appearance ticket for failing to update his address on the registry.