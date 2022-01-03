Steuben County Sheriff’s Deputy injured, one man arrested

ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) – A Steuben County Sheriff’s Deputy was injured after being assaulted on duty.

According to Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard, on Dec. 30, 2021, the deputy was serving civil papers and an active Violation of Probation warrant to Thomas A. Robbins. While serving the papers the deputy was allegedly injured by Robbins as he attempted to resist arrest.

The deputy received treatment for an undisclosed injury at a medical facility and was released.

Robbins, 29, was charged with Assault in the Second Degree, a class D Felony, Resisting Arrest and Obstructing Governmental Administration.

Robbins was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and held due to the Probation Violation Warrant.

