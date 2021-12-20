Steuben County teen charged with forcible touching, choking female

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) – A Steuben County teen was arrested after a report of choking and forcible touching involving a teenage girl.

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, an investigator took custody of a 17-year-old male on Dec. 16 after an investigation in the Town of Dansville involving a 16-year-old girl. The Sheriff’s Office says the teen allegedly “committed acts which if committed by a person over the age of 18, could have resulted in his arrest for Forcible Touching and Criminal Obstruction of Breathing.”

The male was released to his parents to respond to Steuben County Probation Intake at a later date.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

More Corning
Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now