Steuben County woman arrested for allegedly choking a child

WOODHULL, N.Y. (WETM) – Brianna Graves, 21 of Addison, was arrested for allegedly hitting and choking a family member under the age of 17.

On March 2, 2020, deputies of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office arrested Graves after responding to a residence in Woodhull for a reported domestic violence incident.

Graves has been charged with Assault in the Third Degree, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Graves was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released.

Sheriff Allard thanks the Woodhull Volunteer Fire Department and the New York State Police for their assistance in this investigation and arrest.